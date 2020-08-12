No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

"This is the one time I really wish there were crowds right there," Morikawa said with a laugh.

The Masters, though, is different.

Built on a former nursery, the back nine descends steeply toward Rae's Creek and Amen Corner before making a steady climb toward the clubhouse. Pockets of roars come from everywhere.

Tiger Woods leaned on them when he won his fifth green jacket last year, studying every white scoreboard so that he would understand who was where and what a cheer might mean.

"When I got down to 13, I got a chance to look at the board and see where everyone stood," Woods said last year in an interview the GolfTV. "I'm like, 'OK, the next board I see is not until 15, because there's no board on 14.' So I get a good understanding, see where they all are, look at what holes they're on in case I hear any roars who that might be.

"Obviously, there's significance to certain roars," he said. "But I want to know what players are in what position so after I played 14 and headed to 15, I have a pretty good understanding of what's going on."

The roars carried Jack Nicklaus to his astounding 30 on the back nine when he rallied to win his sixth Masters in 1986.