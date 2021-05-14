'No secrets' and no certainty in one-of-a-kind NHL playoffs

"There's really no secrets," said Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour, one of six head coaches in the playoffs who played in that old format. "It's going to be too much going on, both teams trying to do the same things and we're each in each other's way, so something's going to give."

Cooper thinks Game 1 of each series will better resemble a Game 2 or 3 since teams won't need any time to get familiar with each other. They've had at least eight chances to get acquainted over the past four months.

"Bad blood's already there, typically if you've played a team eight times and both teams are in the playoffs," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. "Instead of sort of a buildup over time where gradually you get to Game 4 and all of a sudden now the nastiness starts, you'll just see it sooner. Familiarity will breed contempt quicker."

Nashville GM David Poile believes that familiarity will also breed better series. The league has tried for years to gin up rivalries, and while these aren't the circumstances anyone wanted, there's no love lost in any of the eight first-round matchups.

"There's been a lot to, I guess, not like about this year, but one of the things is playing these same teams and building up these rivalries," Poile said. "It's really, really good, and I think it's going to make for good hockey."