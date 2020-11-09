No spectators means no roars, the magic of the Masters

"And moments later, the other player — I don't know who putted first between Tom and Jack — made the same putt and the place erupted again," he said. "That was my first Masters."

A charge even more stunning than Woods in 2011 — which also fell short — was Jordan Spieth in 2018. He started the final round nine shots behind, and his birdie on the 16th put him at 9-under for the day and tied with Patrick Reed. Along for the ride that day was Justin Thomas, friends with Spieth since they were teenagers.

"He made about a 35-footer and that was the loudest roar I've ever heard in my life. It felt like the ground was moving. It was insane," Thomas said. "I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about it, talking about it. It was unreal."

Louis Oosthuizen could hear better than he could see when in 2012 he became the only player to make an albatross on the par-5 second hole, holing a 4-iron from 253 yards. He never saw the ball go in the hole, but he saw the people.

And he could hear them.

"I remember seeing it go up and disappearing behind the bunker," he said. "Then I remember looking at the people. You can see the front row get up from their seat, and then everyone erupted. It's something I'll always see in my mind."