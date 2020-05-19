No universal playbook for testing in pro sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is no universal playbook for coronavirus testing in professional sports.

Protocols and procedures, guidelines and handbooks -- they could be as different as rulebooks. There’s plenty of common ground, though, which explains why executives and doctors from various leagues have consulted with each other while moving closer to at least a partial return to competition amid a pandemic.

League officials essentially are choosing the best option from a list of bad choices, and it comes down to how much risk are they willing to take.

“When you look at the people that run these other sports, these are all really smart guys,” UFC President Dana White said. “And nobody knows their business better than they do.

“They have to literally sit down and break through item by item on what they need to do and how they need to make it as safe as they possibly can. And they’ll figure it out.”

There already have been several approaches in the United States: