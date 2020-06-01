Non-revenue sports fret over athletes' compensation

“We’re listening to everybody’s views,” said Dale G. Higer, an Idaho attorney and chairman of the study committee. “We’ll make a decision. But my own view is it looks like the horse is out of the barn and you can’t get it back in. A lot of people think the sky is falling, and in many ways it is in terms of the way things used to be. But we’re trying to come up with something that’s addressing what is.”

The NCAA and Power Five conference commissioners also want Congress to create a federal NIL law ahead of varied state versions being proposed so schools operate under the same rules. That’s where the law commission could assist; it includes lawyers, judges, legislative staff and law professors who research and draft standardized legislation for states to consider instead of enacting widely varying laws.

California and Colorado already have approved laws that go into effect in January 2023. Florida’s legislature has passed a bill awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature to take effect in July 2021. Additionally, 34 more states have introduced at least one piece of NIL legislation, according to a committee report from Tulane sports law program director Gabe Feldman.