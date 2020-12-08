Notre Dame, Clemson get extra time to prep for title game

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly acknowledges the strange circumstances and will try and create a game-week environment during his team's time off.

Kelly wants Notre Dame players in the weight room and on the practice field, working hard as if they were playing Saturday instead of in two weeks.

He'll have a practice involving tackling on Saturday, so his players can flow into a typical Sunday of treatment and recovery with another game ahead.

"We want to get back into a disciplined environment relative to our preparation in practice and we want to maintain our routine as best possible," Kelly said.

This season has been anything but routine for the Irish.

The staunchly independent Notre Dame joined the ACC this season because of the struggles finding teams to play given Power Five conferences like the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 Conference going to all-league schedules.

The ACC and Big 12 conferences, which got started earlier than their other three counterparts, allowed just one non-conference game.

Part of Swinney's plans for the two-weeks leading up to rematch is not over-analyzing Notre Dame.