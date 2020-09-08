Now that NFL supports Colin Kaepernick's fight, what's next?

Kaepernick's demonstration was misinterpreted as an expression that demeaned the flag and country. President Donald Trump and many of his supporters continue to criticize players across all sports leagues for keeling during the national anthem. It will likely be a focal point for Trump during his campaign for re-election. But many who opposed Kaepernick's stance now say they understand and support the movement.

Even Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to have eased his hard-line stance requiring players to stand during the anthem.

"If our players are there, they are sensitive to and respect what America is as it relates to the flag," Jones said in a radio interview last week. "I'll assure you that. I'd hope that our fans — and I think they will — understand that our players have issues that they need help on. They need help from the majority of America. They need help."

NFL executive Troy Vincent said he's seen a shift among owners.

"I do believe that the club owners are at a place over the last few years, it's taken some a little longer than others, but it becomes a heart issue," Vincent said. "And they do have an appreciation for humanity and they understand that we have to do this together."