Nursing homes ask state to ease virus test mandate

ALBANY — Nursing homes asked New York regulators Tuesday to ease up on a twice-weekly coronavirus testing mandate for their employees, saying it's impractical, too costly and unnecessary as the number of new infections has steadily declined across the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the testing mandate on May 10 after the virus had already spread extensively through many of the state's nursing homes, killing at least 5,300 residents. It was intended to address the past failure of homes to detect the virus in either patients or staff until it was too late. The state reports at least 6,100 COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents as of Monday.

"We supported the initiative, but at this point the data shows we should move it back from twice a week to once a week, especially due to the lag time in getting test results," Stephen Hanse, president of the New York State Health Facilities Association, said in a telephone interview. With twice-a-week tests, results of the first test are often not received before the second test is taken, he said.

With about 205,000 people working at nursing homes and assisted living centers in New York, the mandate requires 410,000 tests a week at a cost of about $100 each, which is often not covered by insurance, Hanse said.