NY AG James defends Cuomo investigation

"Let's not lose sight of what's important," James said. "It's not me. It's not Mr. Cuomo, but the survivors of his harassment. The people of our state whose trust he broke. And the people who believed in him, including myself. No one is above the law. And our state can do better moving forward."

James contrasted her investigation with one Cuomo himself ran while he was serving as attorney general and investigated then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who resigned in 2008 in a prostitution scandal.

She noted that her investigation started after Cuomo's office referred the allegations to her, was led by outside investigators and took five months. Cuomo's investigation of Spitzer, James said, started without an outside referral, took 20 days and was handled within the office.

She said her office plans to publicly release transcripts of the 179 people interviewed as part of the probe.

James' office has released only excerpts of the interviews. The Associated Press filed open records requests in August for full transcripts and recordings of interviews with Cuomo and other witnesses but has yet to receive the materials.