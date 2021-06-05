NY jury told deli owner hired manager to kill upstate woman

BALLSTON SPA — A New York man told a jury Friday that he spent two nights trying to cover up the 2019 killing of a woman he beat to death with a baseball bat and sledgehammer at an upstate deli where she had been an employee.

James Duffy, who has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, said deli owner George Kakavelos paid him $800 to kill Allyzibeth Lamont because the 22-year-old had complained to the state Department of Labor about his practice of paying employees off the books.

The Daily Gazette reports Duffy testified for more than four hours Friday at Saratoga County Court about their efforts to conceal Lamont's death, including burying her in a shallow grave in the town of Malta, 30 miles east of Johnstown.

Duffy is to be sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in exchange for testifying against Kakavelos, the newspaper reported.

Kakavelos' defense attorney, Kevin O’Brien, called the state's case a “disaster," adding Lamont's death was a “heinous crime that was orchestrated and done solely by James Duffy.”