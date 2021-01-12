NY lawmaker arrested, accused of choking wife

NEW YORK — A New York lawmaker in charge of the state Senate's crime victims committee was arrested Tuesday, police said, after he was accused of choking his estranged wife amid an ongoing divorce case.

State Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, 56, faces a charge of criminal obstruction of breathing in connection with the encounter Saturday at his Bronx home, NYPD spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason said. Information on his arraignment wasn't immediately available.

Sepúlveda, a Democrat representing parts of the Bronx since 2018, was removed Tuesday as chair of the state Senate's Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee. He was also stripped of other committee assignments.

Sepúlveda's lawyer called the allegation "false" and said it was "a calculated attempt by a disgruntled party to leverage a divorce settlement."

Records show Sepúlveda's wife filed for a dissolution of their marriage on Nov. 2 in Orange County, Florida, where they own a home. A lawyer listed in court records as representing Sepúlveda's wife in the divorce case said through a secretary that she could not discuss the matter.

Mason said police were called to Sepúlveda's Bronx home around 5:45 a.m. Saturday for a domestic incident. He and his wife, 40, accused each other of assault, police said.