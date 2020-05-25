NY marks 'especially poignant' Memorial Day

"We weren't sure if we were going to be able to do anything," said parade chairman Raymond Aalbue. But he said he didn't want the parade "to die on my watch."

He said this year's Memorial Day observance also honored people working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 virus fight.

"All day long we're thinking about these health care workers and first responders and essential workers who are putting their lives on the line, daily, and have been doing that for a couple of months now to keep us safe," said Allbue. "We owe them a very deep debt of gratitude for all they've done all these months."

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, joined a wreath-laying at the Brooklyn War Memorial, saying it was "a different kind of Memorial Day, but our appreciation for the heroes who gave their lives for our country has never been stronger."

More celebratory Memorial Day traditions also were altered by rules meant to keep the virus in check.

Police kept a watchful eye over lighter-than-usual crowds at Jones Beach on Long Island. A group of teenagers was ordered to leave because they weren't wearing masks and keeping the required distance from one another.