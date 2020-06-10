NY passes bill to investigate deaths by police

ALBANY — The New York Legislature passed a law Wednesday to allow the attorney general to investigate and prosecute when someone dies during or after an encounter with a police officer.

The bill strengthens and enshrines Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2015 executive order authorizing a special prosecutor to investigate the deaths of unarmed people killed by police.

It's the latest legislation passed by the Democratic-led Legislature in response to an uproar of calls for police accountability after the killing of George Floyd.

"The important momentum of what's been happening in our streets — people many who look like me, many many who don't, calling for us to make some changes," said Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who is the Senate's first female and first black female majority leader. "How do I not have hope?"

"Sadly, we all know that there will be more moments that will shake us all to our core," she continued. "But in this chamber, we also understand that our response to those moments will make all the difference."