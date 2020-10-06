NY Rangers select Lafreniere with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

The lengthy delay ended a long wait for Lafreniere, who had been looking forward to taking the stage and hearing his name announced in his hometown. He instead settled for being with his parents and sister at their home a half-hour outside of Montreal.

Upon hearing Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton announce the selection, Lafreniere rose from his living room chair, handed his sister his sport coat and the pulled on a Rangers hat and No. 20 jersey.

Lafreniere scored 35 goals and led the QMJHL with 77 assists and 112 points last season. He became the first Quebec-born player to be selected first since Pittsburgh chose goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in 2003, and the first skater from the province to go first since 1998, when Tampa Bay drafted Vincent Lecavalier, who also played for Rimouski.

The draft concludes Wednesday with rounds second through seven, before teams turn their attention to the NHL's free agency signing period, which opens Friday.

Teams have already been active in reshaping their rosters and freeing space under the $81.5 million salary cap, which is unchanged from last season and expected to stay fixed for at least another year due to the financial losses resulting from coronavirus.

Detroit forward Justin Abdelkader and Montreal defenseman Karl Alzner were placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the remainder of their contracts earlier in the day. The Canadiens also traded center Max Domi and a third-round draft pick to Columbus for forward Josh Anderson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0