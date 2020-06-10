NY saw little progress toward renewable energy goals in 2019

Leaders of environmental and clean energy groups have lamented it can take five to 10 years to get a renewable energy project built in New York. But the push to speed development has drawn criticism from some rural communities, including citizens and local leaders who have fought wind turbines over concerns about noise, health and obstructed views.

"One of our concerns is that they're putting massive industrial renewable energy projects into small towns upstate knowing that right now we do not have any method to get electricity to downstate," Kate Kremer, vice president of Save Ontario Shores, which has been fighting a wind turbine project at the western end of Lake Ontario for five years.

Dewey acknowledged that moving renewable energy from upstate to downstate New York — which largely relies on fossil fuels — is a challenge.

Dewey said he's hopeful that new transmission projects in the works could come online in the state by 2023 or 2024. The new changes passed by lawmakers in April included expediting the state's review of certain transmission projects and putting a priority on major transmission line projects.

But Kremer warned transmission projects will likely see opposition of their own.

"Not only has the state decided it's going to push these projects into small towns, but it's now going to push through these transmission projects," Kremer said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0