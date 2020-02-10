NY sues over ouster from Global Entry program

NEW YORK — New York officials filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the Department of Homeland Security's move to block New York residents from Global Entry and other programs that allow travelers to avoid long security lines at airports and borders.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan charges that the federal government's ouster from so-called "trusted traveler" programs was intended to punish the state for enacting a law that lets unauthorized immigrants get drivers licenses and bars federal immigration agents from accessing state motor vehicle records.

"We will not allow the president of the United States to single out New York, to discriminate against New York, to target New York, and to coerce us, to coerce our state into changing its policies to comply with his preferred federal policies," Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit. "Make no mistake, this is an attack, a full attack, a frontal attack on New York's rights as a sovereign state."

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli announced last week that New Yorkers would no longer be allowed to enroll or re-enroll in the travel programs.

