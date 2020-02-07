NY to sue US over its ouster from trusted traveler programs

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The ouster is expected to affect at least 175,000 New Yorkers now enrolled in the programs, who will be kicked out as their permits expire, plus around 30,000 commercial truck drivers enrolled in a program that eases their crossings into the U.S. from Canada.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who will oversee the lawsuit, called their removal from the program "political retribution, plain and simple." In the suit, she will argue that the Trump administration's action is arbitrary and has violated New York's sovereign immunity and the equal rights and privileges of all New Yorkers.

"Time and time again President Trump and his Washington enablers have gone out of their way to hurt New York and other blue states whenever they can as punishment for refusing to fall in line with their dangerous and divisive agenda," James said in a statement.

Cuomo called the move to block New Yorkers a "joke" Friday and said the president could simply ask the FBI for criminal records in New York.

Several other states have similar policies of allowing immigrants in the country illegally to get driver's licenses, but New York is the only state that bans the sharing of motor vehicle records with immigration agents, Department of Homeland Security officials said.