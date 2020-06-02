NYC extends curfew all week

That struck Rep. Max Rose, a Staten Island Democrat and an Army National Guard member, as "borderline offensive."

"This isn't for the peaceful protests, it's to assist the men and women of the NYPD with the curfew, and for him to conflate the two is totally dishonest," Rose said.

The mayhem over the last four nights has clearly challenged the 36,000-officer police force, which has a reputation as a muscular, well-resourced agency that has driven down crime and faced down terror threats in the nation's biggest city.

On Monday night and early Tuesday, police again struggled to keep up with, let alone get ahead of, roving groups of people bashing their way into shops, including Macy's flagship Manhattan store.

De Blasio said the city had expected problems farther downtown, as had happened the night before, and "adjustments were made" once officials realized that the hot spots had shifted.

Vandals who struck in the Bronx kept saying, "'We're going to hit this store, we're going to hit this store,' and it didn't have any purpose to it," Felix Gonzalez recalled Tuesday as he helped sweep candy bar wrappers, water bottles and lottery tickets from a pharmacy floor. He was among dozens of volunteers helping to clean up part of the Grand Concourse.

Nearly 700 people were arrested overnight, and several officers were injured. A sergeant was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said. Video also showed a group of people hitting a police officer with pieces of wreckage until he pulled his gun and they ran.

