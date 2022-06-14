 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLITICS

NYC mayor to endorse Hochul in governor's race

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is going to endorse Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York governor's race on Wednesday.

Hochul's campaign and Adams' political advisor confirmed Tuesday that Adams will make the announcement in a joint appearance with the Democratic governor in New York City.

Adams, a Democrat who took office in January, is a former police officer whose tough-on-crime message has set him apart from the city's progressives and become a defining theme of his leadership as the city grapples with rising violence.

His endorsement comes as Hochul has pledged tougher action on gun crimes, including after the mass shooting in her hometown of Buffalo, and as she faces pushback from both Democratic and Republican challengers to do more to tackle crime.

Adams was among those who pushed the governor earlier this year to roll back reforms to the state's bail laws, contending they allowed dangerous people to be released after arrest and commit more crimes.

Hochul said she didn't see any data proving that the bail law was linked to rising violent crime, but released a plan that would make more crimes eligible for detention and give judges broader latitude in setting bail.

Hochul took office in August when former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed women, which he denied. She is running for office in her own right this year but is being challenged in a Democratic primary by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi from Long Island, who has hammered Hochul on crime, and New York City's elected Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a progressive.

She must first compete in a June 28 primary contest before advancing to the general.

Republicans running for the office include U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor.

