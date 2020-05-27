NYC now alone in state in keeping economy closed

NEW YORK — Long Island became the latest region of New York to begin easing some restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Andrew Cuomo lobbied the president for help with transportation projects. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said efforts to fight the virus have left the city with a $9 billion budget deficit.

The sprawling suburbs of Nassau and Suffolk counties, where at least 4,000 people have been killed by the virus, were given approval Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to begin reopening parts of their economy after nonessential businesses were shuttered for two months.

Construction, manufacturing, agriculture and retail with curbside pickup are permitted in the first phase of reopening. And some shops on Long Island were eager to start making up for lost time.

"There is no business. It's just been, you know, some website orders, but it's been horrible. It's killing, killing the store," said Janice Corio, manager of Madison's Niche, a boutique in Garden City.

In nearby New Hyde Park, City Line Florist opened its front door again so customers could stop by to pick up long-stemmed roses.

"Very happy work, said Dean Lykos. "Ecstatic to finally be able to open the doors and have people in."