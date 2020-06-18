NYC restaurants can open with outdoor seating on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor seating on Monday as New York City enters the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

De Blasio said the outdoor seating plan will provide a lifeline for New York's crucial restaurant industry as the city emerges from lockdown.

"We have to save this industry," he said. "It's part of our identity."

Offices, hair salons, retail stores and playgrounds in public parks will also be allowed to open during Phase 2 of reopening, de Blasio said. He said 150,000 to 300,000 more people should be back at work.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo followed the mayor's briefing by cautioning that public health experts will continue to review data for another day to finalize whether the city can start Phase 2, but he said businesses should plan on it happening.

"We have global experts who look at the data and when they sign off, then I sign off," Cuomo said at his own briefing. The two Democrats have often been at odds over details of managing the pandemic, but de Blasio said, "there's been a high degree of unity."

While celebrating the retreat of the virus, Cuomo warned businesses not to jump ahead on the state's methodical reopening plan.