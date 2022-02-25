 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NEW YORK STATE

NYC schools drop outdoor mask mandate; indoor mandate stays

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK — New York City public school students will be allowed to remove their masks outside starting next week but must keep them on indoors for now, Schools Chancellor David Banks said Friday.

"I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools," Banks said in a news release.

The move comes as COVID-19 infections in New York continue to decline after the emergence of the omicron variant fueled a December-January spike.

Mayor Eric Adams hailed the revised mask rules in several TV and radio appearances Friday but gave no target date for lifting the indoor mask mandate in schools. "Eventually we're going to move to the place to ease up on many of these mandates so we can get back to a level of normality that we are looking for," Adams said on WPIX.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this month that she would revisit the issue of school mask rules in the first week of March.

People are also reading…

Students in New York City and much of the rest of the state will return to the classroom on Monday after a weeklong break.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bird flu found in NY flock

Bird flu found in NY flock

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets is urging poultry farmers to increase biosecurity protocols after a flock of eight birds on Lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News