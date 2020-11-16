NYC schools stay open, deputies break up illegal fight club

NEW YORK — New York City school buildings remained open on Monday as the city's coronavirus test results stayed under the limit that would force a shutdown.

Meanwhile, the city's sheriff's deputies stayed busy enforcing virus rules, clamping down on several big, underground night spots over the weekend, including a fight club in the Bronx that drew as many as 200 people.

And statewide, the virus continued to claim victims at a rate unseen since the spring. Nearly 2,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, the state announced. That's the most since early June, up from a low of 410 on Sept. 5.

Over the past seven days, the state has averaged 4,500 positive tests per day. The state's hospitals and nursing homes have reported 185 deaths over the past seven days.

NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city has, so far, stayed under a benchmark of no more than 3% of the COVID-19 tests performed in the city coming back positive. The latest figure of 2.77% is just under that limit, de Blasio said.