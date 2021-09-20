NYC to conduct weekly COVID-19 tests in schools

The United Federation of Teachers, the union representing about 75,000 New York City teachers, commended the mayor's decision to move to weekly testing but disagreed with the decision to limit which students need to quarantine. The union's president Michael Mulgrew called the decision "ill-considered" because children don't always keep their distance and wear the masks correctly all day long.

The city's mandate that teachers and staff get vaccinated is relatively rare in the U.S. Other states and districts have imposed rules requiring vaccines or weekly tests for the virus.

Unlike other school districts, New York City is not offering any remote instruction this school year, despite concerns about the highly contagious delta variant's ability to spread. De Blasio has said children need to be back in school for their mental and physical health and social development.

New York is also requiring vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches in "high risk" sports like football, basketball and wrestling. De Blasio said Monday that he's not yet considering a broader vaccine requirement for all eligible students, despite Pfizer's announcement Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for that age group.

"The goal is to get our kids in school for the foreseeable future. The best way to do that is to welcome all kids while constantly working to improve the levels of vaccination," he said. "I do not want to see kids excluded. I want to invite kids in and then constantly work to get them vaccinated."

