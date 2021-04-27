NYPD officer fatally struck at scene of earlier deadly crash

Tsakos was assisting officers at the scene of an earlier crash in which the driver hit a utility pole, Shea said. A rear passenger in that car was killed, and the car burst into flames.

Shea said officers who arrived at the scene "encountered a car that was on fire. They rushed towards that car, broke a window and pulled people out of the car."

De Blasio said the driver of that car was also driving recklessly and with a suspended license.

"We see here a horrendous pattern," the mayor said. "People doing the wrong thing and other people dead because of it, and one of them, a hero officer who did everything right in his life for us, and he is dead because of other people's negligence."

Shea and Pat Lynch, the head of the Police Benevolent Association, said Tsakos was a favorite among the officers in his highway unit.

Shea said members of Tsakos' unit "describe him as the best of the best, describe him as a person that would never ask why, just, 'What do you need done?'"

Lynch said the two highest compliments a police officer can bestow on a fellow officer are "he's a cop's cop" and "he's a good guy."

"You heard them both in this emergency room," Lynch said. "Yes, he was a good guy."

