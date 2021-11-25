NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot

NEW YORK — A police officer who was shot while confronting an armed man in the Bronx was released from a hospital Thursday, while a second officer wounded by the same gunman remained hospitalized, police said.

Scores of New York Police Department officers and Mayor-elect Eric Adams, a retired police captain, lined up and applauded outside a Bronx medical center as Officer Alejandra Jacobs headed home.

"I'm good, thank you," she told reporters as she got into a van. "Happy Thanksgiving."

She and the other wounded officer, Robert Holmes, are expected to recovery fully.

They are "doing well, relatively speaking," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday on NBC's "Today" show.

Holmes, who has been on the force for about eight years, and Jacobs, a U.S. Air Force reservist who joined the police department just a year ago, responded to report of a man with a gun on Beaumont Avenue Wednesday night. They immediately faced gunfire, Shea said at a news conference after the shooting.

According to police, Jacobs was shot twice in the arm and returned fire, hitting the gunman. Holmes struggled with the suspect over the weapon and was shot in the armpit, police said.

He will likely spend a few days in the hospital, according to Shea.

The suspect underwent surgery and is also expected to recover, police said.

There was no immediate update on the condition of another injured officer, who was hit by a car in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition with leg injuries.

