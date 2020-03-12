NYSPHSAA prohibits spectators at ice hockey state championships, basketball next?

Due to ongoing concern over novel coronavirus, the NYSPHSAA announced Wednesday afternoon that the upcoming Division I and Division II high school ice hockey championships will not permit spectators to attend the games.
In a statement, the NYSPHSAA announced its decision at the recommendation of the Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health. State semifinals and finals are being played at the HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo this weekend.
Skaneateles High School's hockey team is scheduled to play Section V champion Webster Thomas 4:30 Saturday in the state semifinal. If the Lakers win, they would continue on to the state final at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Lakers could become the first Division II team to win two straight state titles since New Hartford did so in 2010.
Other teams scheduled to play this weekend include Section II’s Bethlehem and Queensbury (Capital district), Section III’s Whitesboro (central New York), Section V’s Victor (Rochester), Section VI’s Williamsville North (Buffalo), and Section X’s Massena (North Country).
All games will still be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
“This is certainly not the type of championship atmosphere our association strives to provide our student-athletes and their communities,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a statement. “This decision is being made at the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health out of an abundance of caution as we address the coronavirus.”
Ice hockey is not the only New York state championship affected by coronavirus. A Class AA girls basketball subregional playoff game between Monroe-Woodbury and Ursuline that was scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. A handful of other boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Wednesday were played without spectators.
Subregional games at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Vestal High School and SUNY Potsdam Wednesday did allow spectators.
Weedsport High School's boys basketball team is slated to play Section IV's Newfield in a Class C regional playoff game Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena. As of Wednesday evening, there were no plans to prohibit spectators or cancel the game. Weedsport continued its practice week Wednesday and is preparing as if the game will go on as scheduled.
"Our job is to get ready to play a basketball game Saturday," Weedsport varsity head coach Jon Sgarlata said after Wednesday's practice. "Whatever happens happens. We're not gonna cry the blues because ultimately there are people suffering and people who are sick in the world. It's a real serious issue. Hopefully we can maintain that perspective if we get bad news."
With a win Saturday, Weedsport would advance to the state championships March 20-21 in Glens Falls. Glens Falls is hosting the tournament for the first time since 2016. Girls basketball championships will take place the same weekend at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. The NYSPHSAA has not decided if spectators will be allowed at those games.
