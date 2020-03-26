MELBOURNE, Fla. — Agnes H. Compson, 92, of Melbourne, Fla., and formerly of Weedsport, N.Y., passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, at the Memory Care Unit of Brookdale Assisted Living in West Melbourne, Fla.
Agnes was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of George and Hilda Hicks. She grew up in Bennington, Vt., and upon graduation from Bennington High School attended Syracuse University receiving her nursing degree and becoming a registered nurse.
On Feb. 25, 1948, she married Leroy L. Compson from Lyons, N.Y., a World War II Army Air Corp veteran and graduate of Morrisville College’s watchmaking program. They were married in Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University.
Agnes and Leroy settled in Weedsport, N.Y., where they owned and operated L.L. Compson Jewelry and Gift store for over 25 years. After closing their store in Weedsport, Agnes worked for Sibleys in Syracuse in charge of the Crystal and Fine China Department until her retirement.
Agnes and Leroy enjoyed many years of traveling with their Airstream trailer and friends in the Wally Byam Airstream Club. Upon retirement and after being snowbirds for several years they eventually moved to Melbourne, Fla.
Agnes was a 70-year member of the Eastern Stars in Weedsport. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Weedsport, Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd in Melbourne, Wally Byam Airstream Club of Central New York, and the Salvation Army of Melbourne. Agnes and Leroy were active in the 449th Bomb Group Association attending their yearly reunions all over the United States.
Agnes was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Leroy, on Jan. 30, 2020, and her brother, Robert Hicks, of Lee, Mass.
Agnes is survived by her son, Loren and wife, Joyce (Shepherd), of Queensbury, N.Y.; grandchildren, Keith (Rebecca) Compson, of Cary, N.C., Christopher (Rebecca) Compson, of Pittsford, N.Y., and Maria (Brian) Whitney, of Glens Falls, N.Y.; six great-grandchildren; several nephews; and dear friends, Rev. Sandy Hill and her husband, Bob, of Merritt Island, Fla.
Agnes’s family would like to express their gratitude to Vitas Hospice and Brookdale Assisted Living for their compassionate care.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the future for both Leroy and Agnes at the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd in Melbourne, Fla., at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Memorial Garden at the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd.
Memorial donations in Agnes’s memory may be made to Vitas Hospice Care, 4450 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32934 or the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd, Florida Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901.
Arrangements are by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222.
Condolences at afcfcare.com.
