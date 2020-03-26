MELBOURNE, Fla. — Agnes H. Compson, 92, of Melbourne, Fla., and formerly of Weedsport, N.Y., passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, at the Memory Care Unit of Brookdale Assisted Living in West Melbourne, Fla.

Agnes was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of George and Hilda Hicks. She grew up in Bennington, Vt., and upon graduation from Bennington High School attended Syracuse University receiving her nursing degree and becoming a registered nurse.

On Feb. 25, 1948, she married Leroy L. Compson from Lyons, N.Y., a World War II Army Air Corp veteran and graduate of Morrisville College’s watchmaking program. They were married in Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University.

Agnes and Leroy settled in Weedsport, N.Y., where they owned and operated L.L. Compson Jewelry and Gift store for over 25 years. After closing their store in Weedsport, Agnes worked for Sibleys in Syracuse in charge of the Crystal and Fine China Department until her retirement.

Agnes and Leroy enjoyed many years of traveling with their Airstream trailer and friends in the Wally Byam Airstream Club. Upon retirement and after being snowbirds for several years they eventually moved to Melbourne, Fla.