GENOA — Albert F. Edwards, 93, of Genoa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Mr. Edwards was born Feb. 18, 1926 in Lynbrook, N.Y., the son of Albert F. Sr. and Daisy E. (Gesner) Edwards. Following his service as a paratrooper with the Army in 1945 and 1946, Mr. Edwards graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He founded Edwards Eggs farm in the town of Venice in 1950. He made many friends delivering eggs to numerous independent businesses in Cayuga and surrounding counties. Today the farm is still a family operated business which he participated in until his recent illness. Albert was a member of the United Church of Genoa.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara (Adams) Edwards; a son, Jeffrey L. Edwards (Kathleen), of Genoa; a daughter, Barbara Jean Edwards, of Cortland; three granddaughters, Lindsey Kaye Edwards, Kristen Nicole Edwards de Soch (Marcelo), and Tiffany Beebee (Justin); and five great-grandchildren, Elisa, Alexander, and Hannah Soch, and Kylie and Benjamin Beebee.
He was predeceased by his three sisters, Carolyn Conklin, Dorothy Crisologo, and Eleanor Marcus.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the United Church of Genoa. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers may be made to the United Church of Genoa or to the Long Hill Fire Department.
