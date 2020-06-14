Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Alfred A. Bronson passed away on May 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Riley Bronson; daughter, Michele (John) Haga; son, Todd Bronson; grandchildren, Marrett Gilfus, Ashley (Colton) Ackley, Gabriel Haga, and Elijah Haga; siblings, Margaret (Peggy) Haggerty, and Kenneth Bronson.