Alice A. Guiffrida, 85, of Auburn, died on June 30, 2020 in Rochester, N.Y. In defiance of every prognosis, Alice lived successfully with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) for 25 years and peacefully succumbed to other medical complications.

Alice owned and operated The Meadows Restaurant with her husband Samuel “Herb” Guiffrida, who predeceased her in 1997. She was predeceased by her mother, Lydia; and siblings Joe, Edna, Evelyn, Roy, Marie, Doris, Elizabeth, and George. Alice is survived by her daughter, Shana; her beloved grandsons Ryan and Justin Adams; her sister Marian; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.