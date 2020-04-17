× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice E. Smith, 102, of Auburn, passed away on April 15, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late William and Alice Weaver Walter. Alice always did her daily devotions and loved canning and crocheting. Alice made time for family no matter what was going on. Alice was a faithful member and servant of 60 years at Second Baptist Church. She was a loving Christian mother, grandmother and devoted wife. Alice was the last survivor of 16 siblings.

She is survived by five sons, Frederick H. Smith of Owasco, Robert N. Smith of Auburn, Richard G. Smith of Colorado, Gary D. Smith of Owasco and Stephen W. Smith and his wife Debbie of Owasco; two daughters, Marlene D. Tidd of Weedsport and Linda L. LoPiccolo of Owasco; 23 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 27 great great grandchildren; son-in-law Leroy Blazdell and sisters-in-law Lorraine Walter and Phyllis Walter.

In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her husband, Willard Smith, daughter Beth Blazdell, sons-in-law Arthur Tidd and Jimmy LoPiccolo, daughters-in-law Carol, Rebecca and Patricia Smith, grandson Jaime and great granddaughter Faith.

The service will be held private for the family. Burial will be at Soule Cemetery, town of Sennett. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.