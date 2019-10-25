AUBURN — Alice M. Gallagher, 94, of Auburn, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Born May 21, 1925, in Lyons, N.Y., she was the daughter of William Max and Rose Elizabeth Bailey Matzell. Alice was married to Howard T. Gallagher on March 17, 1955 in the Church of the Holy Cross, Ovid, N.Y. They celebrated 42 years together, before his passing on Sept. 20, 1997.
Alice received a Registered Nurse (RN) degree from Syracuse University. While a student at the university she tutored football player Larry Czonka, who went on to play for the Miami Dolphins. Several years of Alice’s nursing career were spent working for Cayuga County Community Mental Health. Alice lived a full life filled with joy. She had a keen knowledge of the world around her, and a quick, witty sense of humor.
She is survived by her brother, Robert J. Matzell, of Winchester, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Along with her husband, Alice was predeceased by her parents; her brother, William C. Matzell; and her sister, Jane M. Daub.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program (Meals on Wheels), in memory of Alice. Contributions should be mailed to Cayuga County Office for Aging, Senior Nutrition Program, 149 Genesee St., Box 3, Auburn, NY 13021.
Please visit www.Langhhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.