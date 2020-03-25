Alice M. Gallinger
Alice M. Gallinger

AUBURN — Alice M. Gallinger, 95, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at The Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Mrs. Gallinger was born Oct. 25, 1924, in Cortland, N.Y., to the late Ernest and Mabel Wain Jebbett. Alice owned and operated Herron Hardware Gifts in Auburn and the Coach Road Shop in Skaneateles. She was a member of The Travelers Club, played in the Bell Choir at Trinity Methodist Church, and was a member of the Skaneateles Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and antiquing.

Alice is survived by her children, Diane (John) Fritz, Douglas (Joyce Messenger) Gallinger, and Gregory (Kathy) Gallinger; her six grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her husband, Paul Gallinger.

Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Skaneateles, with a memorial service later this year.

The family would also like to thank the Finger Lakes Center for the Living for all the loving care they gave Alice during her stay.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Homes Inc., Auburn.

