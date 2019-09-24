AUBURN — Alice M. Guilfoos, 85, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 18, 2019, at Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after battling complications following open heart surgery.
Born in Catskill, N.Y. on March 13, 1934, Alice was the daughter of the late Henry and Harriet Spaulding O’Neil, of Hudson Falls, N.Y.
Alice was an intelligent, strong, and independent woman. She was valedictorian of her Hudson Falls High School class, and went on to attend Cornell University, majoring in education. After settling with her then husband, Robert Guilfoos in Auburn in 1965, Alice was an elementary teacher for the Auburn School District for more than 30 years, having a positive influence on hundreds of children who passed through her class doors. She was especially good with young children, with a real talent for child communication and empathy.
Alice loved music and singing in her church choirs. She was also in the Marcellus Chorale for a number of years. She was a volunteer usher at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, and enjoyed numerous plays and musicals performed there. Although very much the stereotypic stoic Irish woman, Alice was a kind, loving, and giving person. She volunteered at the Calvary CNY Food Pantry, Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County, Matthew House, Auburn Community Hospital, and in the visitor center of Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. Alice loved to swim, and later in life she also took up golf and snow skiing to stay in shape. Reading and spending time with family were her greatest joys, and she many times sacrificed her own wants and needs for the needs of her children and grandchildren. Alice loved to travel, but her family always came first.
Alice is survived by her children, Karen Ryan and Eric Guilfoos; her grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Pultorak, Rebecca Ryan, and Hannah Ryan; her great-grandchild, Sylvia Pultorak; her brother, Frank (Jan) O’Neil; her sisters, Patricia Gould, Marcia Colvin, and Pegeen (Ross) Meo; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Alice was a truly unique lady, who holds a special spot in the hearts of friends and family that will be forever empty until they are again reunited.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will follow immediately at noon.
Donations in Alice’s name may be made to the American Heart Association or to Matthew House hospice.
Condolences may be made at whitechapelfh.com.
