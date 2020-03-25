CONQUEST — Alice M. Mettler passed away at Finger Lakes Center for Living, on March 21, 2020.
Alice was born in Conquest, N.Y., on July 5, 1927, to the late William D. and Myrtle (Price) Terwilliger. She attended Cato-Meridian Central Schools. On Feb. 24, 1945, Alice was united in marriage with Paul F. Mettler in the Spring Lake Methodist Parsonage. Alice was active in many things. In her earlier years she sang with the Speed Wiggins and Tom Neal Band. She not only sang but she called off square dances. She worked with the Cub Scouts as a Den Mother, also helping her husband with the Conquest Farm Baseball Team. She helped with the American Auxiliary in Cato. She was an avid NASCAR Fan, following her favorite driver Jeff Gordon. Alice retired from Welch Allyn Inc., in Skaneateles. She then went to work at Gallop in Saddlery in Skaneateles, and Auburn Hospitality Center.
Alice was predeceased by her husband, Paul, in 1987; son-in-law, Lewis (John) Perrault in 2010; son, Charles in 2013; and her daughter, Patricia in 2019.
She is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Charles) Masters, of Sennett, Christine (Michael) Antonik, of Cato, and Debra (Roger) Leyburn, of Memphis; two sons, David (Tammie) Mettler, of Fulton, and Carl (Cathy) Mettler, of Port Byron; daughter-in-law, Sandi Mettler, of Auburn; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
At Alice's request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be private.
Contributions may be made to Cancer Research or the Finger Lake Center for Living, 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Alice.
The family would like to especially thank everyone at Finger Lakes Center for Living for the wonderful care given to our mom at the time of her stay with you. You are all very special to us; also a special thank you to Angie Mettler Foster for all you did for your grandmother and your family; as well as a special thanks to Debbie and Roger Leyburn for taking care of mom for the last 28 years. It takes very special people to do the work you all have done and do every day.
Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato.
