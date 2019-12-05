AUBURN — Alice Morehouse Engstrom, age 93, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019, at Finger Lakes Center for Living, Auburn, N.Y., and will now reside with those bright glistening stars in the night sky.
She was born Jan. 6, 1926 in Auburn, N.Y., to Russell Morehouse and Mary T. Pattison Morehouse. She was a graduate of Auburn East High, but left school early with honors to pursue a professional dance career. She had an incredible life and became one of the most celebrated acrobatic dancers in the 1940s and 50s. She attended the American School of Ballet in New York City at age 15 and danced her way to stardom, throughout Europe, the United States and Canada. She performed for the U.S. military during World War II and later USO shows. She married Vaudeville comedian and actor, Rudy Van Horn in 1949 and had a son in 1951, Daniel Van Horn.
In 1961 she left the stage and her dancing career and moved to Seattle, Wash. for a more settled life, working at the Space Needle. She returned to live in Auburn, N.Y. in 1974 to assist her aging mother and remained in Auburn. During her time in Seattle she became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and gained new friends when moving to the Auburn congregation. Her many friends have always remarked how they loved her infectious laugh and great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her son, Daniel R. Engstrom, of Seattle, Wash.; sister-in-law, Laura Morehouse, of Sennett, N.Y.; along with many local nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A great star may have passed on to another galaxy, but she will never be forgotten!
Family and friends are invited to attend a secular celebration of her life starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021. There will be a formal service conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2468 Willowbrook Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.