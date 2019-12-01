Allen L. Reilley, 72, of Moravia, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Nov. 26, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Independence Day in Auburn, the son of Bernard and Betty and had been an area life resident. Allen retired in 2009, after more than 20 years of service at Cayuga County Correctional in Moravia, where he was a skilled and talented carpenter. He was an avid hunter and golfer. Allen’s quick wit and engaging sense of humor will forever be remembered and truly never forgotten. Allen was never afraid to express his opinions on things and was always the first one there, for the ones he loved.
He is survived by his six children, Cortney (Stephen) Crisafulli, Michael (Nicole) Reilley, Brian Reilley, Jason (Valerie) Kelly, Pamela (Kyle) West, Heather (Dave) Young; grandchildren Aidan, Giovanni, Madison, Aiden, Madison, Griffen, Gabriella and several other grandchildren; a brother Roger (Tammy) Marshall; sister Bonnie (Dave) Lawrence; close companion, Marleen Nelson; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Allen was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Reilley and stepfather Roscoe Marshall.
As were Allen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. A special thank you to the staff of Hospice for their loving care and compassion that was shown to Allen during his illness.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
