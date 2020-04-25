DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Allen Morris, age 77, passed away at his home in Florida, after a long battle with cancer on April 20, 2020.
Allen graduated from Moravia High School in 1961. Allen was an excellent athlete at Moravia High and still holds the school record for the most baskets (50) made in any basketball game at the school. Allen joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from SUNY of Cortland. He flew Phantoms in the Air Force and continued his aviation career. Besides aviation Allen had a passion for golf. He enjoyed playing and teaching whenever he had the opportunity.
Allen is survived by his wife, Roberta (Bobbi) Morris; sons, Eric and Brad Morris, and stepson, Michael Browning. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Cassidy Morris; grandson, Chase Morris; sister, Barbara Mc Grath and her husband, Bill Mc Grath; brother, Raymond (Toad) Morris and his wife, Roma Morris, and cousin, David Morris. Allen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
