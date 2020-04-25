Allen Morris

Allen graduated from Moravia High School in 1961. Allen was an excellent athlete at Moravia High and still holds the school record for the most baskets (50) made in any basketball game at the school. Allen joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from SUNY of Cortland. He flew Phantoms in the Air Force and continued his aviation career. Besides aviation Allen had a passion for golf. He enjoyed playing and teaching whenever he had the opportunity.