AUBURN — Amy Hughes Buckley passed away suddenly in her home, at the age of 55.
She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, and an amazing cook. Amy’s greatest loves in life were her daughter and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Palmer Look (Brandon); stepson, Robert (Bobby) Buckley; brothers, Tim, David (Terry), and Joel (Cindy); sister, Mary (Stephanie); her step-father, James (Jim) Foulkrod; she was the proud grandmother to Emily, Evan, and Leah; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Amy was predeceased by her father, Edward Hughes; mother, Carole (Fardette) Foulkrod; and nephew, David (DJ) Hughes.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
