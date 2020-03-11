AUBURN — Andrew R. “Ray” Mosley, 78, of Auburn, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Matthew House, following an extended illness.

Ray was born in Auburn, the son of the late Andrew and Mary Sawaryn Mosley. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam Era. He was retired from Cornell University. He was a communicant of SS. Peter and Paul Church, and a member and Past President of the Ukrainian National Club.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving Ray is his wife, Peggy Carnicelli Mosley; three daughters, Lynn Blinebry, of Florida, Lori and Jordanne Mosley, both of Arizona, and his son, Christopher Mosley, of North Carolina. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen, Jacqueline, Nicholas, Jeremy, and Mary; his sister, Jeanette Mattes; his brothers, Edward and Ted (Anne) Mosley; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Colette Mosley in 1989, and his sister Joan McGee in 2017.

Funeral services for Ray will be at 9 a.m. Saturday from the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn, and 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Mosley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.