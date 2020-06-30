Angelo Amodei
Angelo Amodei

June 26, 2020

AUBURN — Angelo Amodei, 54, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly Friday June 26, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born in Auburn, the son of Joyce (Thomas) Ferrell Komoroski and had been an area life resident. Prior to his disability, Angelo had been employed for several years by their family owned, T & K Lumber business in Elbridge. He is survived by his children, Angelo (Mariah) Amodei III, Anthony (Julie) Amodei, Dakota Matthews, his mother, Joyce (Thomas) Komoroski, five grandchildren Thomas, Giovani, Alexander, McKenzye, Emma; three siblings, Mary (Michael) Novak, Thomas (Diane) Komoroski Jr., Cathy (Edward) Corella, also Giambattista Amodei and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother Christopher Komoroski in 2018.

Calling hours for family and friends are this Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. with services to immediately follow in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

