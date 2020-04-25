WEEDSPORT — Anita L. Hunt, 79, of Weedsport, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Syracuse.
Mrs. Hunt was born in Syracuse on July 12, 1940, to the late Frank and Florence Berardi D’Agostino.
Anita was a daycare provider for more than 10 years; she always remembered all the “kids” she took care of and thought of them often. In 1984 Anita and her husband moved from Eastwood to Weedsport. At that time Anita started a stand selling Lox, Stocks and Bagels at the CNY Regional Market for more than 15 years. Over the summers she also worked at The Bradtke Greenhouse. She loved family gatherings, especially for holidays. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. In the summer she enjoyed picnics and cookouts; she would always make enough for the whole town to eat! Watching the grandkids swim gave her much joy. She loved going up north visiting family and loved to fish with her husband.
Anita is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas E. Hunt Sr.; her children, Susan L. (Michael Corgnell) Baran, and Thomas E. Hunt Jr. (Julie Brandt); her grandchildren, Nikolas M. Hunt, Dylan M. Baran, Riley T. Baran, Loren P. Brandt, and Stephen M. Crisafulli; great-granddaughter, Emerie P. Mitchell; her brother, Richard (Denise) D’Agostino; and her fur grand babies, Ella, Bandit, and Niko.
In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by her siblings, Agnes Fasciano and Frank D’Agostino II; her in-laws, Madeline (Landon) Hunt and Thomas Norris Hunt; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Donations in memory of Anita may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 6390 Fly Road #2, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, 355 Lexington Ave. 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.