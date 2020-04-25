Anita L. Hunt

Anita was a daycare provider for more than 10 years; she always remembered all the “kids” she took care of and thought of them often. In 1984 Anita and her husband moved from Eastwood to Weedsport. At that time Anita started a stand selling Lox, Stocks and Bagels at the CNY Regional Market for more than 15 years. Over the summers she also worked at The Bradtke Greenhouse. She loved family gatherings, especially for holidays. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. In the summer she enjoyed picnics and cookouts; she would always make enough for the whole town to eat! Watching the grandkids swim gave her much joy. She loved going up north visiting family and loved to fish with her husband.