Ann Marie 'Mimi' Netti

Ann was born in Auburn, N.Y., to the late William and Helen (Grega) Netti. She worked at Well Point National Government Services for many years until her retirement. Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time with her family and many close friends. Ann was an avid sports fan who loved to attend and watch her hometown favorite Syracuse Orange. She was also a big New York Giants fan. Ann traveled often with her friends, and thoroughly enjoyed making lasting memories with them.