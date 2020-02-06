LIVERPOOL — Ann Marie “Mimi” Netti, 74, of Liverpool, passed away Feb. 2, 2020.
Ann was born in Auburn, N.Y., to the late William and Helen (Grega) Netti. She worked at Well Point National Government Services for many years until her retirement. Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time with her family and many close friends. Ann was an avid sports fan who loved to attend and watch her hometown favorite Syracuse Orange. She was also a big New York Giants fan. Ann traveled often with her friends, and thoroughly enjoyed making lasting memories with them.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her only sister, Carol Walker; and her lifelong friend, Sherry Mooney.
Ann is survived by her niece, Rebecca (Tim) Leonardo; nephew, Bruce (Alison) Walker; great-nephews, Grayden and Reid; and great-nieces, Samantha, Kylie, and Adelyn.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 30 Cross St., Auburn, NY 13021. Ann’s funeral service will begin immediately following the calling hours.
