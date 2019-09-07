AUBURN — Ann O. Mann, 87, of Fairport, formerly of Auburn, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, at Highland Hospital.
Ann was born on April 28, 1932, in Contoocook, N.H., to Carl and Helen Pierce Oslund. She attended the University of N.H. and Cortland State earning her bachelor degree. Ann was a substitute teacher in several area school districts. She enjoyed her time with family and visits to her Florida home.
Ann is survived by children, Kristin (Gregory) Howick, Daniel (Roxanne) Mann, Heather Crippen, Matthew (Christina) Mann, and Penelope (William) Eaton; five grandchildren, Ian and Merlin Howick, Cody Crippen, Arielle and Emma Eaton; brother, Carl Oslund; sister, Patricia Shannon; also a good friend, Don Vermuelen.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Guy W. Mann; sisters, Alma and Carol.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.