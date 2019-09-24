AUBURN — Anna Belle (Ann) Bradley, 92, formerly of Franklin Street Road, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2019, at Finger Lakes Home for Living.
Born in Churchville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Stuart and Carletta (Fry) Roudabush. Ann was a graduate of King Ferry High School and Auburn Business School.
For many years Ann worked with her late husband, Dana, at their family business, Bradley & McNally, Inc. as the company’s bookkeeper. She was a former board member of The Home and showed great delight in her commitment. She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church where she had been active in many groups and events. She enjoyed crafting of any kind, but her biggest enjoyment in life was being a proud mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Odell and husband, Philip, of Auburn, and their son, Bradley and Sara, and their sons, Landon and Logan and daughter, Charli, of Weedsport; her son, Scott Bradley and his wife, Michelle, of Livermore, Calif., and their sons, Austin, of San Diego, Calif., and Alec, of Reno, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Dana in 2009; a brother, Marion Roudabush, and by her sisters, Virginia Davis, Elizabeth LaFave, Whanetia Culver, Edith Morrow, Helen Dinkel, and Elaine Reveal.
A celebration of life will be held for the immediate family, in lieu of calling hours or a service.
The family requests anyone interested in paying tribute to Ann to please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/donate in memory of Anna Belle Bradley.
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.