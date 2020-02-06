Anna Louise Fiacco Murray

Anna was born in Massena, N.Y., to Henry and Vernida Fiacco. She married Cecil W. Murray in her early 20s and had five boys. She enjoyed giving to people while working at Mercy Hospital for well over 30 years. She liked to crochet, play bingo, and spend time with her family. Anna was very active in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was passionate about supporting the United States military as her husband, children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren have served in the armed forces. Anna was a very giving and caring soul. She was regarded as the kind of lady that would give you everything she had if it would make you happy. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.