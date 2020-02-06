AUBURN — Anna Louise Fiacco Murray, 94, of The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2020.
Anna was born in Massena, N.Y., to Henry and Vernida Fiacco. She married Cecil W. Murray in her early 20s and had five boys. She enjoyed giving to people while working at Mercy Hospital for well over 30 years. She liked to crochet, play bingo, and spend time with her family. Anna was very active in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was passionate about supporting the United States military as her husband, children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren have served in the armed forces. Anna was a very giving and caring soul. She was regarded as the kind of lady that would give you everything she had if it would make you happy. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Franklin in World War II; brother, Carl; her two sisters, Noreen and Rose; also her husband, Cecil, in 1988.
Anna is survived by her sons, William (Wanda), of Tennessee, Kim (Debi), of South Carolina, Joseph (Darlene), of Wisconsin, Todd, of New York, and Jay (Delores), of New York; grandchildren, Kip (Stephanie), Bill Jr. (Ross), Justin, Ray, Verneda, Christopher (Heather), Brittany (Reece), Brian (Ashley), Mark, Matthew, and Jeremy; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in St. Alphonsus Church, on Genesee Street, Auburn. Interment will follow the funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Anna’s wishes were for donations to be made to Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY at findacurecny.org. Anna was a three time cancer survivor.
