SENNETT — After a long, well-lived, purposeful life, Anne Louise Gardiner passed gently and quietly, from this world to the next, at home as she wanted to do, in the same home where she was born 95 years earlier, Sept. 6, 1924.
Anne was the daughter of Roy and Alice Welch Gardiner of Sennett, NY. She remained a "Sennettor" all her life, except for her years away at college.
For her primary grades, Anne went to a two room school house in Sennett, then graduated Class of 1941 from Elbridge High School. College followed at Cortland State Teachers College, class of 1945. For 40 years, she was everyone's second grade teacher at the Weedsport Central School District.
Anne was a friendly, outgoing, caring person who loved life and her family. She was eager to learn. She loved nature, hiking and being outdoors. Anne took great pride in keeping up her yard and mowed her lawn till she was 92. She was very talented lady also, being able to sew intricate patterns, making quilts, enjoying art and painting, her whole life.
Anne was a member of the Sennett Federated Church her whole life and was active in all the church functions: dinners, bake and rummage sales.
Anne leaves behind a nephew, Alan (Trish) Gardiner of Weedsport; two great-nephews, Edward Gardiner and Jen Salisbury; cousins, Jackie (Chuck) Butterfield of Florida; Elizabeth Simpson of Florida; Father Jerome (Mary) Ward of Ft. Worth, Texas and Geraldine Morgan of Baldwinsville; along with many dear friends, former students and her cat, Molly.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother Nathan Gardiner and niece Deborah Salisbury. A very special thank you to Anne's care team, past and present: Fern, Kelley, Melody, Jennie, Phyllis, Terri, Emmi and Arlene.
Anne requested no services. To honor her memory, please donate to the Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.
