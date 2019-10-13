ROCHESTER — Anne M. Sevier-Buckingham passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
She was born in Auburn, N.Y. on April 25, 1941.
Anne was devoted to her husband, William A. Buckingham, and committed to her family including three children, Milissa (Scott) Pfuntner, Jill (Rob) Myers, and Scott Buckingham; two grandchildren, Ben and Tess Myers; and siblings, Jane Maloney, Tom (Janny) Sevier, Rita Sevier, Jim (Linda) Sevier, John (Jean) Sevier, Charles (Marleah) Sevier, Dave (Trish) Sevier, and Marcia (Mike) Connolly. She is also survived by numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she cherished.
Anne was predeceased by her brother, Dick (Jane Riddle Sevier-Young) Sevier; sister, Ellen; and brother-in-law, Greg Maloney.
Anne was a graduate of Nazareth College and was a member of their Board of Trustees for approximately 20 years. She had a distinguished career for 30 years in the telecommunications industry, all at Frontier Corporation and its forerunner, Rochester Telephone Corporation, as District Manager, Operations Director, and various other managerial positions. In addition to being a lifelong supporter of Nazareth College, Anne volunteered on many other boards and project committees such as the American Red Cross, NTID Foundation, Lifespan, and Frontier Pioneer Life Member Board (receiving their Life Achievement Award), and the Women’s Council of RIT on which she was a member for more than 20 years.
Anne enjoyed life and her many friends. She could have an engaging conversation with anyone and was always up for an adventure, having traveled to many countries. She was unrivaled at trivia and took delight in her daily crossword puzzle and innumerable books. She will be missed but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to attend Anne’s funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Linehan Chapel at Nazareth College, 4245 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14618, with a celebration of life luncheon immediately following at the Chatterbox Club, 25 Goodman Street N., Rochester, NY 14607.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nazareth College, 4245 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14618.
To share a memory of Anne or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
