AUBURN — Anne Marie Testa Vedora, 95, the wife of the late Edward Vedora, formerly of Bluefield Manor, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in St. Camillus Rehabilitation Center.
Anne was born in Auburn, and graduated from the Auburn School System.
Mrs. Vedora is survived by one daughter, Veralyn Vedora, of Las Vegas, Nev.; one son, Eddie Vedora Jr., of New Berlin, N.Y.; special nieces and nephews, Kathy Testa, Linda Guido, Margaret Mazzeo, Elaine Bona, Diana Verillo, Dan Testa Jr., and Don Vedora.
Ann was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Edward, who passed away in 1997; as well as a son, Rodney Vedora, of Syracuse.
Private calling hours and services for Anne will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
Contributions may be made in memory of Anne to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
In the final summation of Anne’s life, Mrs. Vedora was a caring wife and loving mother. She was a true “stage mom” who was instrumental and supremely supportive of her daughter, Veralyn’s singing and music production career. Anne would follow her daughter from venue to venue, while she was touring throughout the U.S. She became social and close friends with the celebrities her daughter toured with, such as Tony Bennett, Sergio Franchi, Frankie Lane, and Pat Cooper; as well as so many other contemporaries of the music and entertainment profession. She was always stylish, dressed impeccably, and at ease with all of the famous performers of our era.
